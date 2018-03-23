Trending
Don't Mess With the Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the biggest ego in sports—announces MLS arrival with ridiculous LA Times ad

By
an hour ago
Bristol City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final
Matthew Ashton - AMA

When you grow up with a name that sounds like the Norse word for lightning bolt and an ability to score goals like this and this and, umm, this, chances are you're going to develop a bit of an ego. And so it is, and has always been, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic—self-professed Swedish soccer god and the biggest ego in sports. Now 36 and coming off a serious ACL injury, however, the Big Z is finally entering the twilight of his career, a fact made abundantly clear by Friday's revelation that, after a over a decade leading the line at Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Inter Milan, Zlatan is officially headed to the [gulp] MLS.

Signing with the LA Galaxy on a two-year, $3-million-dollar Designated Player deal, Zlatan's arrival is unquestionably the biggest storyline in the MLS so far this season, but in typical Zlatan fashion, he didn't wait for someone to roll out the red carpet for him, taking out the following full-page ad in Friday's edition of the Los Angeles Times. Apparently Christ rose a week early this year:

How this stacks up against the litany of iconic Zlatan moments—like the time he literally called himself a god, said he sent the entire nation of Denmark into retirement, revealed that he didn't get his now ex-girlfriend an engagement gift because the gift was, in fact, him—remains to be seen, but nonetheless, this is a pretty badass power move from Europe's reigning power move master. But Zlatan, a piece of advice from us lowly patriot peasants: Americans don't read the newspaper. Next time, try Twitter.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rare Moves

NCAA stunningly gets something right, amends elbow brace rule for Purdue's Isaac Haas

33 minutes ago
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

an hour ago
Don't Mess With the Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the biggest ego in sports—announces MLS arrival with ridiculous LA Times ad

an hour ago
2018 March Madness

Loyola-Chicago’s adorable 98-year-old team captain Sister Jean continues to win March Madness

14 hours ago
Rich Guy Problems

Russell Crowe's "divorce auction" looks like the rager of the year

19 hours ago
Save This Man

Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

a day ago
Tough Crowd

MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

a day ago
Watch Your Fingers

Victor Hedman's pre-game ritual is a ridiculous game of Fiver Finger Fillet

March 22, 2018
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

March 22, 2018
These guys are good

Bubba Watson hitting flop shots over his caddie's head is somewhat terrifying but also...

March 22, 2018
"The Butler Did It"

How Jim Nantz comes up with his best lines

March 22, 2018
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

March 21, 2018
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

March 21, 2018
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

March 21, 2018
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

March 21, 2018
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

March 21, 2018
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

March 21, 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

March 21, 2018
Related
The LoopChargers punter blasts 69-yard punt, pulls the ol’ …
The LoopChampions League: The most beautiful WAGs - Golf Digest
The LoopWhat could have possibly prompted Patrice Evra to k…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection