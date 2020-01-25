Zion Williamson swatted some dude's shot to the moon

The Zion Williamson Load Management Era is officially underway in the NBA. And even with limited minutes, the results have been spectacular so far.

Despite clearly lumbering a bit—ESPN's Mark Jackson all but called him "fat"—after missing nearly four months due to a knee injury sustained during the preseason, Zion scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of his long-awaited NBA debut on Wednesday night. And in his second career game on Friday, the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James was even better.

RELATED: The mystery's over—Zion Williamson will be an NBA star

Williamson scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while posting a +16 in just 21 minutes of action during the Pelicans' seven-point loss to the Nuggets. Those seven field goals included his first dunk as a pro, but it was his first block that produced the first Oh, sh--! moments of his NBA career. Watch as he swats the shot of Malik Beasley to the rafters:

My. Word. What a block.

I'm so glad my New York Knicks had the worst record in the league last year and got to take this phenom with the No. 1 pick in the draft! Oh, right. Sigh. Well, at least we got presumptive NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant at No. 2! Oh, right. Sigh. Well, at least R.J. Barrett doesn't turn 20 until June! (Googles Zion Williamson and sees he doesn't turn 20 until July ). SIGH.

Guess I'll have to settle for just enjoying Zion's highlights as a fan of the game. If he's going to keep doing stuff like this, that's still pretty cool.

RELATED: Zion's reign as the greatest high school dunker ever didn't last long

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP