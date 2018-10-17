Zion Williamson makes absurd buzzer-beater look way too easy at Duke scrimmage

Apparently, it's not enough that us Duke basketball haters have to watch Zion Williamson throw down filthy dunks all season for Coach K on Coach K Court in between Coach K commercials. No, no, Zion, the King of 360s, the Prince of Put-back jams and the Pharaoh of foul-line flights , is going to be doing other magical things as well during his time few months at Duke. Like nonchalantly flipping in buzzer-beaters from two/thirds court.

RELATED: Zion Williamson arrives at Duke, is sadly still dunking from foul line

OK, so it was just a Blue Devils team scrimmage, but it was still absurd. With his side tied, Williamson takes a pass and flips in a 60-footer as the horn goes off, much to the delight of the crowd. Yes, there was a crowd at a practice because the Cameron Crazies are that crazy about their hoops, people! We hear all the time about students camping out in Kryzewskiville to get tickets so they deserve to have arguably the biggest basketball prodigy since LeBron James, OK?! Ugh, it's enough to make me sick. Anyway, here's Zion doing Zion things:

So Duke is going to win the NCAA championship and the Golden State Warriors are going to win another NBA title. Seriously, what's the point of watching basketball this season? I might get into baking shows instead. Or maybe baking AND cooking shows, because I don't want to limit myself too much. And I want to have plenty to distract me from the inevitable onslaught of Zion Williamson highlights.

Oh, Zion. Sweet, sweet Zion. Why did you have to go to Duke?

RELATED: LeBron James hits a huge shot! (In practice)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP