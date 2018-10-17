Trending
LeBron James is practicing literally every type of shot ahead of Lakers season-opener

You don't get to be arguably the best player in NBA history by accident. A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into each LeBron James game. And yes, Allen Iverson, we're talking about practice.

On the eve of LeBron's first game as a Laker, a video of him hitting a particularly impressive shot in practice went viral and was eventually shared by the King of L.A. on Instagram. In it, LeBron's practice squad is simulating an end-of-game situation in which his team trails by 3 with 7 seconds to play. LeBron gets the inbounds pass and hits a deep 3-pointer while going hard to his left to tie the score. Check it out:

The crazy shots this guy hits during games aren't by accident, folks. Although, one could argue that with 7 seconds, LeBron could have gotten a slightly easier look. . .

In any event, LeBron makes his Lakers debut on Thursday night in Portland. And now the Trail Blazers know what to expect from LeBron if they have a 3-point lead late. Not that anyone would be able to stop it.

