LeBron James leads the Cleveland Cavaliers on a NYC Subway adventure

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a sluggish start to the 2017-18 NBA season, but their biggest challenge so far may have come Monday morning when the team took on the. . . New York City Subway. Following a practice at Madison Square Garden, LeBron James bravely led his squad into the bowels of lower Manhattan.

RELATED: LeBron James' 10 most passive-aggressive social media moments

Talk about an unorthodox method of team bonding.

Loading View on Instagram

"Traveling like a real citizen!" shooting guard J.R. Smith, who played parts of four seasons for the Knicks, exclaimed in the video. That's right, J.R., but I'd love to see you cram your way onto the 4-train during rush hour. You think playing basketball games on back-to-back nights is rough? Please.

LeBron says in the video it's his second time riding the NYC Subway. Although, he's clearly confused by what exactly the NYC Subway is because he says the first time involved him boarding a train in Philadelphia. . . Anyway, here's another video of James giving a live update from a subway car, where Kyle Korver explains it was either take a six-minute train back to the team hotel or sit through a 45-minute bus ride. Wise choice.

The Cavs are in New York to take on the Knicks on Monday night. And having already survived their bold brush with mass transportation, winning the game should be easy.

RELATED: Did LeBron James just become the coolest person to own Trump?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP