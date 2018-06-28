Zion Williamson dunks from free throw line with ease, should skip Duke and go straight to the NBA Dunk Contest

Even fringe basketball fans were likely aware of the legend of Zion Williamson well before he committed to Duke, college basketball's version of the evil empire. If you have an account on one of the many social media platforms that exist, you've come across one of his ridiculous dunks. Here's a sampling for those of you who have been living under a rock:

As you can see, there's a reason Coach K wanted him despite already having signed the top two recruits in the country, giving them what some believe to be the best class in modern recruiting history . The kid is a freak of nature, standing at 6'6'', weighing 275 pounds and displaying the ability to literally fly through the air in a violent manner. He makes some of his opponents in these videos look like fifth graders, and there's no reason to believe he won't do the same on the college level when the Blue Devils play one of their regularly-scheduled cupcake games against Elon or some other trash team. You can only imagine the nightmares the North Carolina faithful are already having on a nightly basis.

But after watching his latest, soon-to-be viral dunk, it's a wonder why we are even going to bother with this charade of Williamson playing one season in Durham and then getting drafted by the Knicks, which is a thing people are already suggesting . Here's the video Williamson posted to his Instagram story of him dunking from the free throw line: