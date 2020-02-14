Trending
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

By
2 hours ago

The goal in question probably should never have even happened, as the New York Rangers trailed the Minnesota Wild 3-1 with under 10 minutes to play. But the Rangers mounted an impressive comeback, cutting the lead to 3-2 with 8:09 remaining and then tying the game with 66 seconds to play.

That forced overtime, which featured its usual, helter-skelter action. Both goalies stood tall, keeping it a 3-3 game and sending it into a dreaded shootout. The Rangers shot first, and Mika Zibanejad buried a backhander to go up 1-0. After a miss by Minnesota's Ryan Donato, New York head coach David Quinn sent out his best player, Artemi Panarin, to try and give the Rangers all the momentum.

On the all-time shootout percentage list, which requires skaters to have a minimum of 10 attempts, Panarin ranks 2nd, having gone 13-for-22 prior to Thursday night. He has the hands of a god, and he showed them off as he drew closer to Wild goalie Alex Stalock. It was an absolute dangle fest, but it went too far, as Panarin appeared to go slightly backwards before finding the back of net, which is illegal. You be the judge:

As you can see, Stalock was immediately incredulous. It seems pretty clear that Panarin went backwards, especially after looking at the overhead angle:

Yep. No way he didn't go backwards. But after video review, it was upheld, and the Wild missed on their ensuing shootout attempt, giving the Rangers the victory. Tough way to lose for the Wild, who would have been two points back of a Wild Card spot had they won. Minnesota fans have every right to be upset, but I think Twitter user @hunters174 said it best in the replies:

Damn right. If refs are going to suck as bad as they do in every sport, they might as well just let the sickest-looking plays stand as called. I'm all for this. Yes, I'm also a Rangers fan. But I also believed this shouldn't have counted. Can't be more unbiased.

RELATED: Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

MORE FROM THE LOOP
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

an hour ago
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

2 hours ago
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

3 hours ago
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

3 hours ago
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

19 hours ago
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

20 hours ago
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

21 hours ago
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

a day ago
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

February 11, 2020
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

February 11, 2020
Oh Captain, My Captain

Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the...

February 11, 2020
Related
The LoopZach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by …
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour postpones two events due to coronavir…
The LoopYou won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved