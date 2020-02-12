Trending
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

By
2 hours ago
Pavel Buchnevich
Darcy Finley

Trade deadline SZN is also Cliche SZN in every major sport, especially so in hockey, where beautiful cliches instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. With the deadline just 12 days away in the National Pucks League, you're going to hear a lot of comments like "this is a business," and "some tough decisions have to be made," and "wherever I end up, I just gotta get more pucks in deep" from players on the block.

You might not hear some of that stuff from New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich, who, now in his fourth season in the NHL, has shown the potential to be a lethal scorer while also disappearing for long stretches. At 24 years old, that makes him a prime trade candidate, a guy who still has "high upside." As of February 11th, TSN ranked him 12th out of 40 players on its "Trade Bait List." No. 1 is teammate and linemate Chris Kreider.

Apparently, Buch is fully aware of his place on the Trade Bait List, even referring to it following the Rangers' 4-1 win on the road against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. After picking up two assists, including one that Kreider scored on, Buchnevich could be heard saying "numbah 12" in his Russian accent, then pointing to Kreider behind him and saying "numbah 1" as they made their way to the locker room. According to The Athletic's Ryan Mead, Kreider can also be heard telling Buchnevich to be quiet in Russian. Check out the hilarious clip:

It's not often you'll see a player so bluntly point out that he could absolutely be traded, but Buch DGAF. As much as some players don't want to be moved, it must be cool to see your value spike like Buchnevich's has over the last month. Between December 22 and January 19 (13 games), Buchnevich had a whopping total of four points (1 goal, 3 assists). In eight games since he's doubled that number, scoring four goals and four assists. Whether or not he gets traded remains to be seen, but Rangers fans like myself hope he continues to ride this TSN Trade Bait List high as long as they still have him.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

2 hours ago
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

4 hours ago
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

5 hours ago
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

a day ago
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

February 11, 2020
Oh Captain, My Captain

Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the...

February 11, 2020
All The Feels

T.J. Oshie's daughter asks for a goal. T.J. Oshie delivers. Hearts melt everywhere

February 11, 2020
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer drags Rob Manfred's body through the streets over new MLB playoff proposal

February 11, 2020
Teaching Moments

Ilya Kovalchuk skating CIRCLES around his sons is an A+ parenting video

February 10, 2020
Oh Canada

Canadian tennis player sips maple syrup mid-finals match, becomes instant national hero

February 10, 2020
Bonus Football

8 things the XFL's opening weekend taught us about the game of football (and ourselves)

February 10, 2020
College Basketball

The best sports moment of the weekend happened in the Stanford-Colorado game (and it will give...

February 10, 2020
When in Hollywood

Rory McIlroy reveals he's one of those people who likes to visit famous places from movies

February 10, 2020
Monday Superlatives

"Throw the records out in a rivalry game" is sport's truest cliche

February 10, 2020
Feuds

Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the...

February 7, 2020
Golfers We Like

Did a new backyard golf green turn Patrick Mahomes' season around? Maybe? (OK, probably not)

February 7, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

Call the handicap police! Larry Fitzgerald once again leads at Pebble Beach (UPDATE: He won...

February 7, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursWhy you won't see Phil Mickelson's brother caddiein…
The LoopRangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully a…
Golf News & ToursChris Couch, a former PGA Tour pro has won 34 golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved