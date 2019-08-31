Crazy Scorecardsan hour ago

You won't believe how one guy advanced to Korn Ferry Tour Q School

By

There are crazy scorecards and then there's whatever the heck Evan Grenus turned in on Friday. The young pro from Glastonbury, Conn., made a triple bogey, a double bogey, and four bogeys during pre-qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour Q School—and still advanced!

How did Grenus cancel out all those blemishes on his card to shoot one over in the third round at stay inside the number to move on? By making three eagles and two birdies. Even crazier, though, was how he made those eagles. And when they happened in his round.

RELATED: Texas club pro shoots one of wildest even-par rounds ever

As always, thanks to Ryan French's Monday Q Info twitter handle for keeping us abreast of these lesser-covered tournaments. Here's his breakdown of Grenus' wild round and a look at the scorecard:

Two eagles on his final three holes to make it on the number? Wow. THREE hole-outs in one round? HOW?!

How rare is this feat? Consider that Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas just wrapped up a season-long bet involving them. The final tally for two of the world's best golfers? Thomas: 3, Koepka: 0. Again, that's for the entire PGA Tour season. Grenus matched their total in ONE round! Incredible.

RELATED: Tour vet WDs from Korn Ferry Finals due to Hurricane Dorian

Anyway, good luck to Grenus as he advances to the First Stage of Q School, which begins on Sept. 24 at 12 different sites. In other words, he still has a long way to go to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. Pace yourself, young man.

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursYou won't believe how one guy advanced to Korn Ferr…
Golf News & ToursTour vet withdraws from Korn Ferry Finals to evacua…
Golf News & ToursHow did Kyle Berkshire become the world's longest d…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection