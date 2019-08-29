Crazy Scorecards3 hours ago

Texas club pro shoots one of the wildest even-par rounds of all time

By

To say Jeff Litwack had it going on Wednesday would be an understatement as the 27-year-old club pro birdied seven of his first nine holes at the Southern Texas PGA Section Championship. Unfortunately, to say Litwack lost his game on the back nine at Shadow Hawk Golf Club would also be an understatement.

The assistant pro at Lochinvar Golf Club nearly shot his age on the front nine with a blistering 29. But on the back nine, he stumbled to an almost unfathomable 43 with three bogeys, two double bogeys and zero birdies. Check out this WILD scorecard:

Incredible. Golf, am I right?

On the bright side, the even-par 72 was still Litwack's best round of the three-day tournament. It also moved him up 10 spots on the final leader board. But he definitely cost himself some money with that rough finish.

River Oaks' Jared Jones won the event by three shots, while defending champ and former PGA Tour pro Omar Uresti finished fifth. And as you can imagine, both turned in more typical scorecards than Jeff Litwack following that final round.

