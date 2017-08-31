You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

We know Ian Poulter is a golf nerd: the Englishman showed off his garage filled with his old equipment earlier this year. We also know Poulter likes fancy things, like the collection of expensive cars he owns (the 41-year-old just bought a new matte-black Ford GT to go along with his Ferraris) or the plethora of shiny toys he shares, such as his Audemars Piguet watches. While the former is on display in this video, the latter is...well, decide for yourself.

Instead of some expensive wallpaper, Poulter has chosen to go with a spread of old yardage books from past tournaments throughout his career. It's pretty cool, and certainly evidence of Poulter's love (OK, obsession) for golf.

Spotted is Poulter's 2010 Ryder Cup book from Celtic Manor, one of his most clutch performances from all of his team successes. Americans might not like it, but we'd expect the divisive start to have that yardage book front and center.

We're also impressed with how straight and organized the yardage books appear to be. That aesthetic touch only adds to the impressiveness of this collection. Kudos to Poulter for sharing this, and for keeping his title as golf nerd on point.

