Trending
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

By
4 hours ago

We know Ian Poulter is a golf nerd: the Englishman showed off his garage filled with his old equipment earlier this year. We also know Poulter likes fancy things, like the collection of expensive cars he owns (the 41-year-old just bought a new matte-black Ford GT to go along with his Ferraris) or the plethora of shiny toys he shares, such as his Audemars Piguet watches. While the former is on display in this video, the latter is...well, decide for yourself.

Instead of some expensive wallpaper, Poulter has chosen to go with a spread of old yardage books from past tournaments throughout his career. It's pretty cool, and certainly evidence of Poulter's love (OK, obsession) for golf.

RELATED: Ian Poulter gives us an inside look of his Lake Nona home

Spotted is Poulter's 2010 Ryder Cup book from Celtic Manor, one of his most clutch performances from all of his team successes. Americans might not like it, but we'd expect the divisive start to have that yardage book front and center.

We're also impressed with how straight and organized the yardage books appear to be. That aesthetic touch only adds to the impressiveness of this collection. Kudos to Poulter for sharing this, and for keeping his title as golf nerd on point.

RELATED: Jon Rahm's unlikely connection to Kendrick Lamar

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

36 minutes ago
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

2 hours ago
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

2 hours ago
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

2 hours ago
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

3 hours ago
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

3 hours ago
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

4 hours ago
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

4 hours ago
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

6 hours ago
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

6 hours ago
Not-So-Hidden Talents

Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

6 hours ago
Wildlife

The photos of this giant gator that was caught in Florida are amazing (and terrifying)

a day ago
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

August 30, 2017
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

August 30, 2017
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

August 30, 2017
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

August 30, 2017
News

A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

August 30, 2017
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

August 30, 2017
Related
The LoopIan Poulter hit a pretty brutal shank at the Britis…
The LoopWatch the PGA Tour's Ian Poulter wipe out into …
The LoopIan Poulter named Ryder Cup vice captain for Europe…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection