You can pay to caddie for Bryson DeChambeau for a day (for charity)—but it'll cost you

One of the jobs we respect the most among PGA Tour circles is being the caddie of Bryson DeChambeau. For all we know, Tim Tucker, Bryson's usual looper, needs a Ph.D. to decipher Bryson's constant chatter about barometric pressure, radius control and the coefficient of restitution of flagsticks—let alone be able to deliver data back to DeChambeau when requested. You need to be a smart cat to caddie for one of golf's smartest cats.

You can now bid to get that gig for the day, in the Wednesday pro-am for the RBC Heritage, but it'll cost you a pretty penny. The proceeds go toward a charitable donation to the Bryson DeChambeau foundation, so your cash will be well-spent—and you'll get to relieve Tucker of his duties for the day and carry the bag at Harbour Town.

Oh, and you can also bid to play in the RBC Heritage pro-am alongside Bryson, with the proceeds directly benefiting Bryson's newly formed foundation.

RELATED: The 11 most unusual things about Bryson DeChambeau

The current bid to play with DeChambeau is $10,000 , slightly less money than it would actually cost to pay for a spot in a PGA Tour pro-am, which is typically $15,000. But we expect that bid to go higher, as the auction was just announced. And the "value" of the spot in the RBC Heritage, is projected by CharityBuzz to be $50,000, so $10,000 is truly a value. The bid to caddie for DeChambeau is $4,000 .

Of course, the RBC Heritage is the week after the Masters—so there's a chance you might be teeing it up, or caddie for, the Masters champion. We can bet those values will go through the roof if that's the case. And remember, it's all for a good cause.

RELATED: Radius control, predictive analysis and trash talk: What it's like to play in a pro-am with Bryson DeChambeau