You can now watch the last 50 Masters telecasts in one spot

Many fans can't get enough of Augusta National, the four days of the Masters failing to satiate their year-round thirst. Luckily for those poor souls, the tournament can now be perpetually consumed.

Augusta National Golf Club has made the last 50 final-round telecasts available for free on the Masters YouTube channel . That means you can watch Tiger Woods' chip-in at the 16th, Larry Mize break Greg Norman's heart, Fuzzy Zoeller steal the show as a rookie, Phil Mickelson's four-inch leap, and Jack Nicklaus re-conjure the roars from yesteryear anytime your heart desires, all with the click of your mouse.

This year's event is still three weeks away, and already boasts a host of storylines . But if those narratives, along with the WGC-Match Play and Houston Open, can't wet your whistle, you now have this treasure chest of Masters magic to keep you satisfied until the Honorary Starters hit their opening tee shots Thursday morning.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS