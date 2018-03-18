The Mastersan hour ago

You can now watch the last 50 Masters telecasts in one spot

By
The Masters - Final Round
Ross Kinnaird(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Many fans can't get enough of Augusta National, the four days of the Masters failing to satiate their year-round thirst. Luckily for those poor souls, the tournament can now be perpetually consumed.

Augusta National Golf Club has made the last 50 final-round telecasts available for free on the Masters YouTube channel. That means you can watch Tiger Woods' chip-in at the 16th, Larry Mize break Greg Norman's heart, Fuzzy Zoeller steal the show as a rookie, Phil Mickelson's four-inch leap, and Jack Nicklaus re-conjure the roars from yesteryear anytime your heart desires, all with the click of your mouse.

This year's event is still three weeks away, and already boasts a host of storylines. But if those narratives, along with the WGC-Match Play and Houston Open, can't wet your whistle, you now have this treasure chest of Masters magic to keep you satisfied until the Honorary Starters hit their opening tee shots Thursday morning.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe Masters: Campbell Rolls Over Augusta - Golf Dig…
Golf News & ToursThe Masters: Cabrera and Perry Tied - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursThe Masters: Last Man Standing - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection