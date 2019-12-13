Trending
Yes, Justin Thomas did quote NFL legend Terrell Owens after holing that winning birdie putt

38 minutes ago

After being stunned by the International team on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, captain Tiger Woods' American squad was expected to bounce back in Friday foursomes, a format the U.S. team has excelled in at past Presidents Cups. Instead, late in the session, their deficit only grew larger, with the Internationals taking two more points and extending its lead to 6-1.

With the Americans in desperate need of a spark, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele came through, winning two of their last four holes to flip the momentum. Two groups behind them, Woods and partner Justin Thomas were able to level their match at the 13th hole and halve the next four holes, setting up a chance to take a full point on the 18th.

What happened next could very well be the turning point in the 2019 Presidents Cup. Thomas missed the fairway off the tee, but Woods was able to hit their second shot onto the green, about 18 feet from the hole. Their opponents, Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, found the green in two, though they'd be putting first as their ball was 25 feet away. Matsuyama missed, leaving Thomas with a chance to hole a birdie putt to grab a full point and cut the deficit to 6-3:

Bang. Because of the cheers from the small contingent of American fans, viewers at home couldn't quite hear what Thomas had screamed at Woods, who may have been more pumped than Thomas. For those wondering, Thomas quoted NFL legend Terrell Owens, screaming "I love me some me." TO had many sayings in his day, but that one may have been his most iconic:

After picking up the crucial point, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland flipped their match as well, eventually earning a halve. So instead of a potential 9-1 blowout after two days, we now have a 6.5-3.5 ballgame, and we've got guys quoting one of the great NFL receivers of all time. Who said the Presidents Cup wasn't fun?

