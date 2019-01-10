Trending
Probably For The Best

World's most annoying fan has been silenced at Northwestern basketball games (Seriously)

By
3 hours ago

Apparently, Northwestern has a superfan known as "The Shrieker," and if you've watched any Wildcat basketball game on TV, you've probably heard her.

RELATED: Justin Thomas lost his mind watching Alabama football lose

“They can hear me at the NCAA tournament, at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin, at Welsh-Ryan and they can hear me here,” The Shrieker, Emily Harriott, told the Chicago Tribune last February. “That’s how my parents check to make sure I’m still alive.”

Well, they won't be able to check that way anymore.

Another Chicago Tribune story from Thursday reported The Shrieker has been silenced. After receiving complaints from fellow fans and even Northwestern TV and radio partners, school officials asked Harriott, the president of Northwestern's student section, to "tone down" her screaming. And she obliged beginning Wednesday night.

“It caught me a little by surprise because I’ve been doing it for the last three and a half years,” the senior double major told the Tribune's Teddy Greenstein, who filmed an interview with the endearing—at least, when she's not shrieking—Harriott you can watch here.

Unfortunately (but maybe, fortunately?), we couldn't find video/audio of The Shrieker in action, but we imagine it being something like this:

Or this:

Northwestern's No Shriek Era began with a 73-63 home loss to Iowa, which is probably just a coincidence. But even if it's not, it sounds like NU fans would rather suffer basketball losses than hearing losses.

RELATED: College basketball game has crazy gambling ending

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viewing Party

Samsung debuted a 219-inch TV at CES and we're drooling about watching The Masters on it

2 hours ago
Tiger Watch

"Tiger Woods Doing Things" is the Instagram handle you didn't know you needed

2 hours ago
Hot Route!

Golden Tate didn't even hear Nick Foles' audible on the Eagles' game-winning play against the...

3 hours ago
Probably For The Best

World's most annoying fan has been silenced at Northwestern basketball games (Seriously)

3 hours ago
Avengers: Pro-Am

Spider-Man shows off silky swing while playing Sony Open Pro-Am with Jordan Spieth

5 hours ago
Quizzical

Just when you thought you'd seen the worst answer in Jeopardy! history, a new contender...

6 hours ago
Media Fires

The Arizona Cardinals tried to burn Stephen A. Smith on Twitter. It did not end well

8 hours ago
Gambling

Attention degenerate gamblers: You can already wager on some Super Bowl prop bets!

January 9, 2019
Feats of strength

You won't believe how long it took a Ryder Cup player to make his first hole-in-one (Or where...

January 9, 2019
Interesting sponsors

Jason Dufner will wear hats that say "DUDE" after finding fitting endorsement deal

January 9, 2019
The Kids Are Alright

Holly Sonders and new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury are now internet official

January 9, 2019
Viral Video

This is it, the greatest home run in the history of baseball

January 9, 2019
Always Be Gaming

Kansas City news copter outs people playing Mario Kart on Kauffman Stadium scoreboard

January 9, 2019
Quotable

Patton Kizzire compares his first round playing with Tiger Woods to a "first date"

January 9, 2019
Call 1-800-GAMBLER

It should be illegal to lose a bet like many lost Kentucky -13.5 on this stupid buzzer beater

January 9, 2019
Frequent Flyer Miles

The cheapest golf trips you can score with JetBlue's Big Winter Sale

January 8, 2019
The Grind

Golf’s controversial new rule, a pair of tour pro marriage proposals, and a petition you need...

January 8, 2019
Rough Night

Justin Thomas lost his mind on Twitter as Alabama got drilled in the National Championship...

January 8, 2019
Related
The LoopDavid Wells threw a perfect game 20 years ago -- an…
The LoopHenrik Stenson makes history, a tour WAG models swi…
The LoopWhat's it like watching your husband compete for a …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection