Winner's Bag: Jerry Kelly's equipment at the American Family Insurance Championship

Jerry Kelly has now officially topped his PGA Tour win total (three) on the senior tour with his American Family Insurance Championship victory this weekend.

Kelly—a Wisconsinite—birdied the third hole of a playoff with Retief Goosen and fellow Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, who bowed out a hole earlier, to take the title at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisc.

In winning his fourth PGA Tour Champions event, Kelly played mostly error-free golf over the 54 holes and three in overtime. He hit 46 of 54 greens in regulation with his Srixon Z 745 irons and led the field in scrambling at 100 percent, including being three-for-three in sand saves—his only two bogeys coming when he did not have a scrambling opportunity.

Kelly, interestingly, eschews the four- or five-wedge setup favored by most tour players, using just three (including pitching wedge) instead. His primary wedges are a 52- and 58-degree Cleveland RTX-4 , which uses a three-tiered milling process for the grooves and surface roughness that results in sharper edges.

What Jerry Kelly had in the bag at the American Family Insurance Championship

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Driver: TaylorMade M2, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Callaway X2 Hot Pro (16 degrees); Ping i25 (19 degrees)

Irons (4-PW): Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball

