Winner's Bag: Chez Reavie's clubs at the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie was in the mix at last week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach G.L. and, given the mental strain of competing for the national championship, could have been forgiven if he bailed on the Travelers Championship, which was clear across the country at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. But Reavie, like many others, opted to honor their commitment and play, and, in Reavie’s case, it paid off with a four-shot win over Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley.

The Travelers is known for being a birdie-fest and Reavie’s 17-under-par total is typical, and his 65-66-63 start allowed a pedestrian final-round 69 to be more than enough for his second PGA Tour win and his first since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

“Staying patient, hitting fairways and greens and getting a lot of birdie opportunities,” was Reavie’s response when asked what the key was to his victory. The stats back that up.

Reavie led the field in strokes gained/approach-the-green, picking up more than six-and-a-half strokes on the field. He also picked up more than 11 strokes on the field in strokes gained/tee-to-green to lead the field. He was T-3 in driving accuracy, T-7 in greens in regulation and when he did miss a green, was second in scrambling. That led to 20 birdies against just three bogeys over 72 holes.

Reavie uses a split set of TaylorMade irons, using the high-octane P790 in his 4-iron and the company’s P750 in the rest of his irons. The P750s have Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X-flex shafts and Golf Pride Z Grip cord grips.

What Chez Reavie had in the bag at the Travelers Championship

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Rogue Black 60), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Works #7