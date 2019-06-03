Winner's bag: Jeongeun Lee6 clubs at the U.S. Women's Open

Jeongeun Lee6 might have an unconventional name with a numeral at the end of it, but almost as unique is the company she is keeping after her standout performance at the U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston.

Lee6 is just the third U.S. Women's Open winner in the past quarter century to put together four rounds under par in a Women’s Open, joining Juli Inkster, who did it in 1999, and Inbee Park (2008). Lee6 shot rounds of 70-69-69-70 on the par-71 layout.

At the 159-yard, par-3 11th, which played as the hardest hole in relation to par for the week, Lee struck a perfect shot that caromed off the left shoulder of the reverse redan green, and watched as it rolled to within 10 feet of the cup.

Prize money payout for each golfer at the U.S. Women's Open

On the ensuring par-4 12th hole, Lee6 hit a 93-yard approach to within six feet of the hole and made the birdie putt, which gave her possession of the lead. Another well-strick wedge from some 50 yards led to another birdie at the par-5 15th hole, giving her the cushion she needed to offset a pair of nerve-induced bogeys coming in.

For the week Lee6 hit 57 of 72 greens for a 79.2-percent clip, good enough to rank fifth in greens in regulation. Her irons are Callaway’s Apex Pro 19 with Nippon’s 850 shafts, stiff flex. Her wedges are Titleist’s Vokey SM7 model with Nippon’s N.S. Pro 950 shafts.

What Jeongeun Lee6 had in the bag at the U.S. Women’s Open

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash (Mitsubishi Diamana M+), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash, 15 degrees

Hybrids: Callaway Apex (20, 23 degrees)

Irons (5-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 19

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 2-Ball