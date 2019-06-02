Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 U.S. Women's Open

It is considered the biggest event in women's golf. It's only fitting, then, that the U.S. Women's Open have a purse that reflects the event's status. Earlier this week, USGA officials announced that they had bumped up the prize money for the national championship by another $500,000, bringing the overall purse to $5.5 million. For the first time, the winner will received $1 million, up from the $900,000 that Ariya Jutanugarn earned last year when she won in a playoff at Shoal Creek.
“The USGA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to every player competing in its championships,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players.”
Here's a look at the overall purses for the other four women's major:
ANA Inspiration: $3,000,000
KPMG Women's PGA Championship: $3,850,000
Evian Championship: $4,100,000
AIG Women's British Open: $3,250,000
The only women's tournament with a larger prize for the winner is the CME Group Tour Championship, in which the sponsor announced last year that it was increasing the winner's payment to $1.5 million for 2019 and doubling the overall purse to $5 million.
Beyond just the winner at the U.S. Women's Open, here's a breakdown of what each player can win for their efforts this week at the Country Club of Charleston.
WIN: $1,000,000
2: $594,000
3: $377,724
4: $264,781
5: $220,537
6: $195,547
7: $176,293
8: $157,892
9: $142,897
10: $131,254
11: $119,782
12: $110,751
13: $103,197
14: $95,246
15: $88,430
16: $82,751
17: $78,207
18: $73,664
19: $69,120
20: $64,576
21: $60,657
22: $56,738
23: $52,933
24: $49,412
25: $46,345
26: $43,732
27: $41,744
28: $39,984
29: $38,280
30: $36,576
31: $34,872
32: $33,168
33: $31,464
34: $29,931
35: $28,681
36: $27,432
37: $26,239
38: $25,103
39: $23,967
40: $22,831
41: $21,695
42: $20,560
43: $19,424
44: $18,288
45: $17,152
46: $16,129
47: $15,107
48: $14,142
49: $13,574
50: $13,006
51: $12,665
52: $12,381
53: $12,154
54: $12,040
55: $11,927
56: $11,813
57: $11,699
58: $11,586
59: $11,472
60: $11,359
61: $11,245
62: $11,131
63: $11,018
64: $10,904
65: $10,791
