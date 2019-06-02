Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 U.S. Women's Open

It is considered the biggest event in women's golf. It's only fitting, then, that the U.S. Women's Open have a purse that reflects the event's status. Earlier this week, USGA officials announced that they had bumped up the prize money for the national championship by another $500,000, bringing the overall purse to $5.5 million. For the first time, the winner will received $1 million, up from the $900,000 that Ariya Jutanugarn earned last year when she won in a playoff at Shoal Creek.

“The USGA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to every player competing in its championships,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players.”

Here's a look at the overall purses for the other four women's major:

ANA Inspiration: $3,000,000

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: $3,850,000

Evian Championship: $4,100,000

AIG Women's British Open: $3,250,000

The only women's tournament with a larger prize for the winner is the CME Group Tour Championship, in which the sponsor announced last year that it was increasing the winner's payment to $1.5 million for 2019 and doubling the overall purse to $5 million.

Beyond just the winner at the U.S. Women's Open, here's a breakdown of what each player can win for their efforts this week at the Country Club of Charleston.

WIN: $1,000,000

2: $594,000

3: $377,724

4: $264,781

5: $220,537

6: $195,547

7: $176,293

8: $157,892

9: $142,897

10: $131,254

11: $119,782

12: $110,751

13: $103,197

14: $95,246

15: $88,430

16: $82,751

17: $78,207

18: $73,664

19: $69,120

20: $64,576

21: $60,657

22: $56,738

23: $52,933

24: $49,412

25: $46,345

26: $43,732

27: $41,744

28: $39,984

29: $38,280

30: $36,576

31: $34,872

32: $33,168

33: $31,464

34: $29,931

35: $28,681

36: $27,432

37: $26,239

38: $25,103

39: $23,967

40: $22,831

41: $21,695

42: $20,560

43: $19,424

44: $18,288

45: $17,152

46: $16,129

47: $15,107

48: $14,142

49: $13,574

50: $13,006

51: $12,665

52: $12,381

53: $12,154

54: $12,040

55: $11,927

56: $11,813

57: $11,699

58: $11,586

59: $11,472

60: $11,359

61: $11,245

62: $11,131

63: $11,018

64: $10,904

65: $10,791

