Willy Wilcox stays in contention thanks to one of the most bizarre (and brilliant) bogeys you'll ever see

On Sunday, Willy Wilcox shared the unorthodox way he got ready for the start of the Web.com Tour season. Considering he fired an opening 63, this might become a trend:

But that last line, "ready for anything," wound up being more prescient than anyone realized. During Tuesday's third round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Wilcox found himself in an unusual position after his tee shot on the par-3 13th hole. But he responded with one of the most bizarre — and brilliant — bogeys you'll ever see. Have a look:

The ol' lefty, backward, pop stroke. Well done, Willy. The incredible save helped Wilcox salvage a second straight 69 to keep him in contention. The 32-year-old is tied for third and four shots behind Zecheng Dou heading into Wednesday's (Yes, Wednesday's) final round. Hope he drank plenty of Yoo-hoo on Tuesday night.

