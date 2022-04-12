'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

He was two strokes off the lead after an opening-round 67 at the tricky Plainfield Country Club. But he struggled to maintain the momentum in the second round and missed the cut. The good news was that he had already accumulated enough points to advance to the next playoff event, the Deutsche Bank Championship. Given the importance of the following week and the relatively close proximity of the tournament at TPC Boston, most professional golfers would have found a place to stay locally to rest and prepare. Willy headed home. Again he was close to temptation. “All I had to do was not go to my buddy’s apartment, get on a plane and go to Boston,” Willy says. But he went to the apartment. Monday of tournament week went by in a haze of marijuana smoke and pills. He woke up Tuesday and repeated the drill. Willy was paired with Hunter Mahan and Davis Love III for the first two rounds at TPC Boston. He never made the trip.