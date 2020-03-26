Will Dustin Johnson emerge from the hiatus as the best putter on Tour? This video suggests he might

Dustin Johnson hasn't won a golf tournament in over a year, which is pretty surprising for a player who has won every season since he's been on the PGA Tour. Part of the drought is due to his knee surgery in the fall, but he's also been struggling with his short game, ranking 162nd in strokes gained/around the green and 106th in strokes gained/putting.

Like many of us, DJ's bored at home, holed up during the coronavirus pandemic. And like many of us, he's killing time with an in-home putting mat setup. His fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, posted a video to her Instagram of the couple rolling some putts with the Golf Sply Perfect Practice putting mat...and we have to say, his stroke looks pretty darn solid.

Perhaps DJ will emerge from the hiatus—whenever that may be—putting the way he did when he reached world No. 1.

DJ isn't the only guy who's been making good use of the Perfect Practice mat. Here's Patrick Rodgers, who currently ranks 12th in sg/putting, rolling a perfect putt.

And here's some Golf Digest writer on a quixotic quest the perfect his stroke.

A word of advice: try left-hand low. I have most definitely found something. Whether it carries over to the course is another story entirely.

