When caddie Steve Williams talks, Jason Day listens and it results in a round of 63

CROMWELL, Conn. — Player-caddie relationships on the PGA Tour run the gamut. Only one of them is the boss, though.

Unless it’s Steve Williams, apparently.

One-and-a-half tournaments into the Williams-Jason Day partnership, the two are still getting to know one another’s tendencies. It takes six months to a year, usually, Williams said. What’s more clear, however, is that when Williams speaks, Day listens.

“Pretty much when he asks you to do something you pretty much do it,” Day said of Williams.

Case in point: Following an uninspiring round of even par on a rainy Thursday afternoon, Day headed straight to the range at Williams’ request.

A day later, the work appeared to have paid off for Day. He shot a sizzling seven-under 63 that included five birdies in his first seven holes on TPC River Highlands’ back nine.

Still, the 31-year-old Aussie whose last victory came more than 12 months ago at last year’s Wells Fargo Championship, headed straight to the range after his round — again at Williams’ request.

Apparently being on the bag for 14 major wins (13 of them with Tiger Woods) buys some cred.

“We've definitely been a lot more disciplined about going to the range and putting green, chipping green after the round and making sure we're staying on top of it, especially with our feels,” Day said, sounding an awful lot like Williams’ most successful employer with that word choice.

“I've got a lot of work [to do],” Day said. “[Steve] is very black and white.”