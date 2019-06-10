Jason Day will have a new caddie at next week’s U.S. Open. It will be a familiar face to golf fans.

Steve Williams will be on Day’s bag at Pebble Beach, a source confirmed to Golf Digest. Golf Channel was first to report the news after Day was seen practicing at the course on Saturday, and the Aussie said that he and Williams will team up for the year’s third major.

Williams last caddied regularly for Adam Scott, from 2011 to 2017, and helped him win the 2013 Masters before eventually going into retirement.

Williams was also on the bag for Tiger Woods when Woods won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2000 by a major-championship-record 15 strokes. He caddied for 13 of Woods’ 15 career major titles.

Day, whose only major victory came at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, has been using his longtime friend and fellow Aussie Luke Reardon as his caddie since 2017.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Williams, who also caddied for LPGA major winner Danielle Kang last year, among others, in one-off arrangements, will caddie for Day beyond next week.

Day, whose last victory anywhere came at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, had five top-10s in the U.S. Open between 2011 and 2016 but has missed the cut in the last two U.S. Opens at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills. His best finish this season was a tie for fourth in the AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach in February.

