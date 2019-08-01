What's in my bag: Georgia Hall

As a rookie, Hall played all five matches for Team Europe at the 2017 Solheim Cup (2–3-0). Hall was a relative unknown until the Solheim Cup. “I was very impressed with Georgia,” says captain Annika Sorenstam. “It's not easy. The stage is big, and she performed beautifully.” Hall qualified for the LPGA Tour via Q school, playing her rookie season in 2018. She went on to win the 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open , becoming the first woman from England to do so in 14 years. The 23-year-old lives in Bournemouth, England.

DRIVER

Callaway Epic Flash, 9° 45 inches, Fujikura Speeder Evolution IV 569 shaft, R-flex

"The driver is my favorite club in the bag," says Hall. "It's always been the best part of my game. When I play well, people often say it's because of my putting, but I'm much more consistent with the driver."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

FAIRWAY WOOD, HYBRID

Callaway Epic Flash, 15°, Fujikura Speeder Evolution IV 757 shaft, R-flex; Callaway Rogue 3-hybrid, 19°, Graphite Design Tour AD shaft, R-flex

"Besides driver, I only carry a 3-wood. I go straight from my 3-wood to my hybrid," says Hall. "I've never even hit a 5-wood. For me, the gap between hybrid and 3-wood is fine. I don't feel like I need anything between. For the Open, I switch out the hybrid for a 3-iron."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

IRONS

Callaway Apex Pro 19 (4-iron through PW), Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH shafts, R-flex, Lamkin UTx Mid (custom) grips on all clubs

"I'm open to changing my irons pretty easily," says Hall. "I'm more about the look of the club and feeling comfortable with it than focusing on the numbers when I test. But I always take yardage into consideration. If I like it, and it doesn't go shorter, I'll start using it."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

WEDGES

Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50°, 54°, 58°), Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH shafts, R-flex

"Callaway does cool custom stamping on wedges, and they've done some nice ones for me," says Hall. "They put my logo on one, the British flag on another, and they made me one when I won the British Open last year."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

PUTTER

Odyssey White Hot RX Rossie, 33 inches, 3° loft, SuperStroke Pistol GTR grip

"This is the oldest club in my bag," says Hall. "I've used it for the past six years, and it was old when I first got it. I've tested other putters, but I always come back to this one. You don't hit the putter far, but I think it's the hardest club to test. Putting is so personal. The only change I did make was putting a SuperStroke grip on it last May."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

SIMPLE MARKS

"I don't do anything too fancy with the markings I make on my Pro V1x, just three red dots on each side of the logo," says Hall. "When I mark it on the green, I use an English penny."

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

CADDIE CRUSH

"Having my boyfriend, Harry Tyrrell, as my caddie is great," says Hall. "He understands me so well, always saying the right thing. Being together on tour also means I don't miss him when I'm away!"

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

SUPPORT SYSTEMS

"There are only a few things I always carry," says Hall. "My yardage book cover is one (“HT” is Harry, and “GG” is me). I also have a tattoo on my wrist that reminds me: 'Deep breaths.'”

Pinterest Photo by Dom Furore

CLUB YARDS*

DRIVER 250

3-WOOD 225

HYBRID 200

4-IRON 180

5-IRON 170

6-IRON 160

7-IRON 150

8-IRON 140

9-IRON 130

PW 120

50° 110

54° 100

58° 90

* carry distance