What you don't know about Golf Digest's latest list of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

Pine Valley retook the top spot from Augusta National in our latest edition of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses . And as you might imagine, these two heavyweights have played a prominent role in the biennial ranking that was first created in 1966. But how exactly do they remain on top? Who is determining their standing? And what surprises popped up with the 2019-2020 version of this longstanding list?

To answer those questions and more—including some coming changes to the process—Golf Digest senior editor of architecture Ron Whitten, who also co-designed 2017 U.S. Open site Erin Hills, and associate editor Stephen Hennessey, the man tasked with overseeing some 1,400 panelists, joined the podcast. Also, Alex Myers, Sam Weinman, and Keely Levins discussed Xander Schauffele's comeback win in Kapalua, Bryson DeChambeau's latest on-course experiment, and a couple recent PGA Tour marriage proposals . Please have a listen:

