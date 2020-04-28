Trending
Mental Warfare

What if golf had "Jordan rules" ?

By
6 hours ago

We know, we know, another "The Last Dance," Michael Jordan-related post. What do you want from us? There's simply nothing else right now.

At least this time, we're taking a different approach. Rather than rehashing something that occurred during episodes three and four Sunday night (as fun as it is), we came up with our own spin on the "Jordan Rules," golf style. What are the "Jordan Rules," you ask? Ok, we'll rehash that:

One key one left out here was that if Jordan looks to get airborne, don't let him. Basically, put him on the ground. The rules were so effective that the Detroit Pistons were able to beat the Chicago Bulls in a playoff series three straight times, forcing Jordan to completely change his offseason routine and bulk up to deliver the punishment rather than take it.

Physically punishing your opponent is not something you can get away with on the golf course, but there are plenty of ways to get inside your most-hated rival's head. The type of mental warfare that can finally get you over the hump against that 12 handicap that magically shoots 78 while catching five shots from you in your Saturday morning match.

RELATED: There will never be another athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan

To beat that guy, you need your own set of "Jordan Rules." We did our best to help with some of the more realistic ones you can actually employ, and some not-so-realistic ones that could get you kicked out of your club. But hey, at least you'll go out swinging.

Make them putt everything out

Five-footers for double, knee-knockers for par to halve. Hell, if that thing is hanging on the edge of the cup, make sure you hear it rattle the bottom.

Never help them look for their ball

To really mess with them, say you "had it on line with that tree," and point out a tree nowhere near where the ball went.

Repeatedly stand in a spot where your shadow is in their view at address

ARIA Resort &amp; Casino&#39;s 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational At Shadow Creek - Day 4
Isaac Brekken

This one hinges on the sun being out. Look, these rules aren't perfect.

Ask if they inhale or exhale at contact

Which one do you do? Who cares. But now you're going to be thinking about it next time you play. Mission accomplished.

Say "good speed" every time they leave a putt short

If they don't punch you in the face by the fourth time you do this, you ain't doing it right.

Loosen their bag strap on the golf cart

USA team captain Tom Kite and Michael Jordan
Craig Jones

When the clubs eventually fall, ask your opponent if they pulled tight enough on the strap at the beginning of the round, implying that they're weak.

Ask "you sure that's enough club?" on every single par 3

Really drive home the "they're weak" point.

Yell "looks tight!" while up near the green after they've hit their approach 25 feet from the hole

There is absolutely nothing worse in golf than false hope.

Scream "got it!" when they're looking for their ball in the rough, then say "whoops, just a leaf."

A close cousin of "looks tight!"

Offer unsolicited swing advice any time the mood strikes

Unsolicited swing advice should be grounds for a two-year prison sentence.

If you somehow lose, walk off without shaking hands

Twenty years later, after being left off the inter-club Ryder Cup team, you can just apologize and say "that's how it was back then, when you lost you left the green," despite all the evidence pointing to the contrary.

RELATED: Eminem once jokingly threatened to dunk on Michael Jordan, nearly torpedoed shoe deal

MORE FROM THE LOOP
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls for first time since quarantine, is still

14 minutes ago
GOAT

Charles Barkley adds the latest legendary golf story to Michael Jordan's resume on 'Coffee...

25 minutes ago
NSFWFH

Graphic new images of Alex Smith's leg injury prove he is the toughest SOB in football

3 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's girlfriend butchers his hair, Tom Brady trash talks Tiger and the weirdest...

4 hours ago
Mental Warfare

What if golf had "Jordan rules" ?

6 hours ago
Love Stinks

Shrine to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appears outside Cavallari's Chicago store

7 hours ago
Shake and Takes

Bill Simmons doesn't think Dennis Rodman, former most interesting man in the world, is very...

April 27, 2020
Famous Last Words

Eminem once jokingly threatened to dunk on Michael Jordan, nearly torpedoed shoe deal

April 27, 2020
If You Got Hate In Your Heart

No one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace Grant enjoyed calling the Pistons 'straight...

April 27, 2020
Gambling

Trevor Lawrence a massive favorite to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

April 27, 2020
Monday Superlatives

There will never be an athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan, in any sport, ever again, for...

April 27, 2020
Yummy

This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

April 25, 2020
Let The Poor Thing Die

New Deadspin live tweeted the NFL Draft as only New Deadspin could

April 24, 2020
Physical Specimens

PGA Tour Champions players produce the best pre-draft workout video

April 24, 2020
Get Out The Way

First-round pick's mother TOSSES girlfriend out of the camera frame in draft clip of the night

April 24, 2020
Experimenting

Brooks Koepka's quarantine haircut is just as bad (if not worse) than yours

April 23, 2020
Random Daggers

Tom Brady fires the first shot of "The Match" with dig at Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods

April 23, 2020
Wings Beer Sports

Joe Burrow's decision-making being called into question over extremely early Buffalo Wild...

April 23, 2020
Related
The LoopRory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls…
The LoopCharles Barkley adds the latest legendary golf stor…
coaches & instructorsControl the Low-Point
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved