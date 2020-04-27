Trending
If You Got Hate In Your Heart

No one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace Grant enjoyed calling the Pistons 'straight up bitches'

By
12 minutes ago

The first two episodes of "The Last Dance," while very good, left a bit to be desired. We were promised tons of behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen footage, candid interviews and a whole bunch of profanity. What we got was some background on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and highlights from each of their careers. It was still better than most sports documentaries, but viewers were left wanting more.

RELATED: Reggie Miller wanted no part of being interviewed for "The Last Dance," had to anyway

We got it and then some on Sunday night in episodes three and four, which chronicled the intense rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons in the late 80s and early 90s, as well as both Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson's eccentricities. But the star of the night had to be Horace Grant, who played power forward for the Bulls from 1987 to 1994 and was a part of the franchise's first three-peat.

While Jordan took much of the brunt from the "Bad Boy" Pistons, Grant took plenty too, so much that Jordan would have to implore him to stop whining to the refs, thus giving the Pistons the mental edge they wanted. For three straight seasons the Pistons dominated them physically and mentally, beating the Bulls 4-1 in the 1988 Conference Semifinals, 4-2 in the 1989 Conference Finals and 4-3 in the 1990 Conference Finals. Finally, in 1991, the Bulls got over the hump, sweeping Detroit in four games and effectively ending their run of three straight Finals appearances, of which they won two.

Following the Game 4 loss, the Pistons, led by Bill Laimbeer and Isiah Thomas, infamously walked off the court with time still on the clock. The sign of disrespect is still something Jordan has not forgiven Thomas for to this day, even after Thomas tried to play it off during an interview for the "The Last Dance." When shown the interview, Jordan scoffed at it and called him an asshole.

But Grant's take on the matter was easily the best part of the documentary so far. When asked what he thought about the Pistons walking off, he kept it short but sweet:

I'm not sure anyone has ever enjoyed anything as much as Grant enjoyed calling them "straight up bitches." He was waiting to do that for a very long time.

Without a doubt the star of the night, other than Carmen Electra, who claimed she hid under a blanket from Jordan, who found she and Rodman in a hotel room after a bender and got him to return to the team. I speak for everyone when I say we could use a second doc just on that Rodman Vegas trip alone.

RELATED: There will never be an athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan, in any sport, ever again

MORE FROM THE LOOP
If You Got Hate In Your Heart

No one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace Grant enjoyed calling the Pistons 'straight...

12 minutes ago
Gambling

Trevor Lawrence a massive favorite to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

39 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

There will never be an athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan, in any sport, ever again, for...

an hour ago
Yummy

This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

April 25, 2020
Let The Poor Thing Die

New Deadspin live tweeted the NFL Draft as only New Deadspin could

April 24, 2020
Physical Specimens

PGA Tour Champions players produce the best pre-draft workout video

April 24, 2020
Get Out The Way

First-round pick's mother TOSSES girlfriend out of the camera frame in draft clip of the night

April 24, 2020
Experimenting

Brooks Koepka's quarantine haircut is just as bad (if not worse) than yours

April 23, 2020
Random Daggers

Tom Brady fires the first shot of "The Match" with dig at Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods

April 23, 2020
Wings Beer Sports

Joe Burrow's decision-making being called into question over extremely early Buffalo Wild...

April 23, 2020
Viral Videos

The only thing better than this kid making a hole-in-one is his mom's reaction

April 23, 2020
2020 NFL Draft

No matter who the Cincinnati Bengals draft, it won't be as crazy as the time they selected a...

April 23, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The original four majors included two amateur tournaments

April 23, 2020
All in the Family

Ever wonder where Patrick Mahomes got his clutch gene? This old Mets highlight proves it runs

April 23, 2020
Hidden Talents

Tyrrell Hatton pays tribute to Arnold Palmer and his own on-course "rage" by baking cake

April 23, 2020
Irony

SportsCenter anchor has communication issues while discussing... communication issues

April 22, 2020
NSFY(our)E(ars)

This is it, this is the worst two minutes of sports radio in sports radio history

April 22, 2020
The Boys Are Back In Town

Tom Brady summons Rob Gronkowski out of retirement with a conch shell is a headline we never...

April 22, 2020
Related
The LoopNo one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace …
The LoopTrevor Lawrence a massive favorite to be selected f…
The LoopThere will never be an athlete as satisfying as Mic…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved