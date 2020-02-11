We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is just sick

The year is 2020 and the feel-good-story reserves are running perilously low. Good deeds have become mythological creatures. Generosity a folk tale passed from tribe to tribe, generation to generation. Happiness is a vestige of a bygone era that your grandparents barely even remember. So it brings us no pleasure to say this—no really, we're miserable—but said it has to be: Whoever just anonymously gifted Binghamton University baseball $60 MILLION DOLLARS for a new stadium, is a sick, sick son of a bitch.

Listen, we love baseball as much as the next red-blooded American idiot, but this is out-of-touch to the point of unhinged. This is worse than Jeff Bezos buying yachts worth more than the GNP of Latvia. THIS IS BINGHAMTON BASEBALL ARE YOU SERIOUS??? Here's a list of things that could use $60 million a hell of a lot more than this blood diamond dealer's beloved Bearcats:

Cancer research

Forest fire prevention

Children's hospitals

College scholarship

The federal deficit

Opioid treatment centers

ASPCA

Veteran support

Clean water

Renewable energy

Natural disaster recovery

Just spitballing here, but you get the point. Everybody has their hot-button issues, and we're not telling you what yours should or shouldn't be . . . unless it's college baseball, in which case, please walk straight into the ocean. Anyhoo, good to know we're not the only sane people on this earth . . .

All the best to the Bearcats on their upcoming season. Enjoy the champagne soaking tubs and heated insoles, boys.