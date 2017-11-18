PGA Tour8 hours ago

Webb Simpson withdraws from RSM Classic to be with his dad in 'his last days'

By
SEA ISLAND, GA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Webb Simpson and Davis Love III shakehands on the 18th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 17, 2017 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan BadzSEA ISLAND, GA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Webb Simpson and Davis Love III shakehands on the 18th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 17, 2017 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Webb Simpson withdrew before the third round of the RSM Classic on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the four-time PGA Tour winner shared the heartbreaking reason.

Simpson was seven under and in a tie for 12th place entering the third round of the PGA Tour's final official event of 2017. Simpson entered the week with top-20 finishes in his first two starts of the season and six of his past seven starts overall.

"My father played a huge role in my golf game, he was my biggest influence from day one," Simpson told PGATour.com earlier this year when asked about his dad, Sam. "I learned so much from my dad about integrity, the rules, character, even course strategy. Still to this day when I'm playing in a PGA Tour event, I hear his voice in my head down the stretch."

Our thoughts go out to Simpson and his family.

RELATED: Luke Donald withdraws from RSM Classic with chest pains

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour rookie Austin Cook takes three-shot lead i…
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie is part of a four-way tie for the lead…
Golf News & ToursKim Kaufman had mono, fell going down stairs before…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection