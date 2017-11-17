PGA Tour2 hours ago

Luke Donald feeling good after being admitted to hospital with chest pains prior to first round of RSM Classic

Luke Donald showed he usual self-deprecating spirit on Thursday after he was forced to withdraw from The RSM Classic prior to teeing off in the opening round with Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar.

“Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!” he wrote on Instagram, while revealing the seriousness of the issue that caused him to WD. “Had some chest pain last night and this morning and it kept getting worse.”

So bad, that Donald was admitted to a Southeast Georgia Health System facility in Brunswick, Ga., for extensive testing.

The good news: Donald said in his post that after seven hours of tests things appeared “good with my heart.”

In February 2016, Jason Bohn was finishing up the second round of the Honda Classic when he complained of chest pains. On-site medical staff took him to a nearby hospital where it was determined that he was suffering from a heart attack with a 99 percent blockage in his left anterior descending artery. He eventually had a stent inserted and returned to action later in the spring.

