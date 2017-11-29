Watch Tiger Woods make an eagle(!) after driving the green(!) during Hero World Challenge (pro-am)

Try to stay calm, folks, but Tiger Woods just drove the green at the par-4 seventh and made a 15-footer for eagle! He's ba--OK, so it's just the pro-am (And we went through this last year when he made two eagles in his pro-am ), but still, this is fun. Here's a video of Woods converting his eagle look:

Notice the pro-am partner who says "Good job, team." Ha!

It hasn't been all highlights for Tiger, though, in his final tune-up for his latest comeback . PGA Tour also posted video of his first four holes from Wednesday. Although, he appears to hit three booming drives, Woods looked a little shaky on his two longer putts. However, he did also make a 10-footer for birdie on No. 2, and he hit a couple of fantastic practice chips on No. 4. Check it out -- and as a bonus, if you pay extra close attention, you can hear golf writers discussing cheap hotel rooms and grocery stores!

According to Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker, Tiger added another birdie on No. 9.

Check back for updates. Woods will tee it up for real (finally) on Thursday at 12:05 ET alongside Justin Thomas.

RELATED: Justin Thomas has the perfect approach for his pairing with Tiger Woods

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP