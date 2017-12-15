Watch this 'The Price Is Right' contestant hilariously shoutout his (very good) fantasy football team

Thanks to the internet, daily fee leagues and the ever-increasing-now-rapidly-decreasing popularity of the NFL, it feels like the entire country takes part in fantasy football in some capacity. In its infancy, it was merely a hobby enjoyed amongst diehard NFL fans looking to make the games a little more interesting. Now, you can't even take your first sip of coffee in the morning without hearing a play-by-play breakdown from Jim in accounting who needed 1.78903 more points from f--ing CJ Anderson to win his fantasy matchup over the weekend. Shoot me.

Most people are starting to get it though, and by get it I mean that no one cares about your fantasy team except you. No one cares that you made the playoffs in all three of your leagues this year, no one cares that you picked up Alvin Kamara off waivers in week three and no one, and I mean NO ONE gives a shit about your "should I start Player A or Player B this week" conundrums.

But there are exceptions, like this contestant on 'The Price Is Right', who made it to the wheel on Friday's edition of the show. After spinning that baby, Drew Carey offers contestants an opportunity to give a shoutout, which most normal people would use for mom, dad, wife, husband, kids, siblings etc. Not Matthew though, whose family is actually his (very good) fantasy football team:

Aside from the injured Terrelle Pryor, he's got Cam Newton at QB, Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette at RB and Alshon Jefferey occupying one of his WR slots. No wonder he's likely in his league's playoffs, which start this week in most standard leagues.

By the way, I'm in the playoffs in both my leagues and have two huge semifinal matchups this week. Picked up JuJu Smith-Schuster off waivers. Total STEAL! Deciding if I should start Larry Fitzgerald or Dez Bryant though... tough, tough decision. If anyone could help, please let me know ASAP.

