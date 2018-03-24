Trending
Practice Makes Perfect

Watch multitasking dad work on short game while holding young daughter

By
10 minutes ago

With everything competing for people's attention in 2018, it's difficult to make time for 18, or even 9 holes of golf. We live in busy times, so busy that just trying to fit in a 30-minute practice session at some point in the week is tough. And if you're a parent with young kids? Ha. Might as well tuck the clubs away in the garage for the foreseeable future.

Unless you're this dad, who will stop at nothing in order to get in some short game reps. And by nothing we mean chipping with one arm and holding his young daughter in the other. Check out the video of this proud multitasking papa:

Impeccable form. And before you say "how is chipping with one arm going to help his short game?", let's consult Tiger Woods, a pretty decent golfer who has done a similar drill in the past:

If it's good enough for Tiger, it's good enough for this dad. Once his kid(s) grow up and he gets back in some weekend games, dad's going to be saving 5-for-4s left and right thanks to hours and hours of one-arm practice.

