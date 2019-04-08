Routine Pars3 hours ago

Watch LPGA player make par save of the season from a bridge at the ANA Inspiration

Judging by what we've seen in recent weeks, 2019 may be the year of the ridiculous par save in golf. Tiger Woods saved one from his knees (while also hitting lefty) at the Match Play. Drew Nesbitt got up and down for par without a shirt on at the Honda Classic. Scott Hend bounced his ball off a grandstand and set himself up with an easy par at the Maybank Championship. The creativity has been off the charts.

That trend continued late on Sunday at the ANA Inspiration, where China's Xiyu Lin arrived at the 18th tee at one over for the tournament, out of contention but still in line to finish inside the top 40 with a par. But a par was in doubt when her third shot came to rest on a bridge at the par-5 18th, leaving her in a position where she was blocked out from going toward the pin. She could have taken a lofted club and tried to go over, but it would have been a risky move.

Instead, Lin played a bump-and-run shot to the right, and her ball took a few hops in the fringe before reaching the green and rolling back toward the cup. She couldn't have played it any better:

Lin, 23, made her par to finish with a final-round 75, good enough for a T-35 finish, the third best result of her career in a major. Add this deft chip to the growing collection of all-world par saves in golf this year.

