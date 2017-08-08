PGA Championship 2017: Watch Justin Bieber sing with Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan during practice round

Kevin Na's pre-major Instagram videos have garnered a lot of attention this year. There was the one showing how thick Erin Hills' fescue was ahead of the U.S. Open, and then the one showing how difficult Royal Birkdale's bunkers are before the British Open. But in advance of the PGA Championship, Na's latest video didn't focus on any particular aspect of Quail Hollow, but rather, who was roaming the course.

On Tuesday, Na posted this clip of Justin Bieber inside the ropes for a practice round. And the Biebs broke off a little of his song, "No Pressure," accompanied by Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

Na didn't participate because, "I don't know the lyrics." Sure you don't, Kevin. Sure.

Anyway, it looks like Bieber is enjoying himself, despite the soggy weather in Charlotte:

Loading View on Instagram

And we know Wes, a huge Belieber, is having a great time at his first PGA Championship. Earlier this year, the PGA Tour rookie told us that Bieber was one of three celebrities (LeBron James and Tom Brady were the others) he wanted to meet most. The only thing this week that could top hanging out with Bieber for Bryan? Winning the Wanamaker Trophy. Well, maybe.

RELATED: Why Ed Sheeran once smashed Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP