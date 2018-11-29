Watch John Senden's driver snap MID-swing, cause him to whiff on tee shot at Australian PGA Championship

John Senden's driver snapped mid-swing during the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship on Thursday causing him to whiff on a tee shot and the club's shaft to stab him in the hand. The good news for the Aussie? He appeared to walk away from the bizarre incident without a serious injury. The bad news? The stroke counted. The rules of golf can be pretty brutal, huh?

Check out the wild sequence from this European Tour event in full speed:

And here it is in slow-motion:

And here's a different angle in which you can better see the club break, which occurred by the grip:

After a lengthy discussion with a rules official, Senden was told the swing on the par-5 9th counted as a shot and that he'd have to play his second shot with the ball teed up high despite not having use of his driver anymore. And let's just say playing partner Geoff Ogilvy was NOT happy about the ruling (NSFW language):

Senden wound up making bogey, which, all things considered, was a great result. The two-time PGA Tour winner made the turn at minus one — both in score and in drivers.

