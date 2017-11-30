Trending
Crazy video

Watch how terrifyingly close these sharks come to swimmers on Miami Beach in drone footage

By
2 hours ago

OK, so it shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that sharks are dangerous. Entering the ocean brings an assumed risk, being that you're entering the home of these feared creatures. Obviously.

That being said, this drone footage of a tiger shark getting waaaaay too close to swimmers for comfort is quite frightening. As if we needed something else to fear in this world, we now have a reminder of just how menacing sharks can be.

It can't quite match the theatrical value of Sharknado and those epic battles we saw in those made-for-TV movies. But man, this is pretty wild. Can you believe how close the shark got to that guy swimming? And he had no idea. We wonder if he's watching this video, too, and saying he might not ever go in the water again like us.

Freaky stuff.

RELATED: Live updates on Tiger's comeback at the 2017 Hero World Challenge

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection