There’s getting your game in shape for a major championship and then there’s what Dustin Johnson did on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. DJ started the day at TPC Southwind tied for the lead with Andrew Putnam, only to speed away from him and the rest of the field outside of Memphis.

Standing in the fairway on the 18th hole with a four-shot edge, DJ had essentially salted the tournament away when he then hit a shot there reverberated all the way to Shinnecock Hills.

Yep, a walk-off eagle. … Poor Andrew Putnam never knew what hit him.

As if the shot wasn’t impressive enough, look again at the reaction from DJ. The nonchalant smile, following by the patented panther strut. If you didn’t know that the victory returns him to No. 1 in the World Ranking, you did with that march to the green to pick his ball out of the hole.

Not long ago, Justin Thomas hit a final-hole eagle at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. But that was only to get into a playoff, and he eventually lost the title to Phil Mickelson.

For the record, Johnson used a 9-iron that he hit 171 yards using a TaylorMade P730 DJ prototype. Complete with his own initials on the club.

Yep, that’s a boss for you.

Watch out U.S. Open. DJ is on his way.

