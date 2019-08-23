Hole-in-One5 hours ago

Watch: Chez Reavie cashes in with the longest hole-in-one on tour in 2019

By
GOLF: AUG 22 PGA - TOUR Championship
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA—There's a lot of cabbage on the line this week at East Lake. Which is why you can take Chez Reavie's feat on Friday afternoon to the bank.

Reavie, who began the second round at the Tour Championship outside the top 20, finds himself inside the top 10 thanks to a front-nine 30. A 30 that was capped by an ace at the difficult par-3 ninth.

With a 3-hybrid in hand, Reavie's tee shot from 235 yards landed just short of the green, took a hop onto the putting surface and disappeared to the delight of the onlooking hospitality-tent gallery:

Good as that shot was, Louis Oosthuizen offering Reavie a hug was that much better. Although given it's in the mid-90s and as humid as the Australian Outback in Atlanta this week, we're surprised those two weren't stuck together.

The ace was the longest one on tour this season, and Reavie’s fourth in his PGA Tour career, his last one coming at the 2017 Sony Open. It could prove to be an expensive hole-in-one. Tenth place at the Tour Championship offers $830,000, with the top eight earning at least a million.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPro who was down a stroke with a hole to play still…
Golf News & ToursMan who killed Iowa State golfer sentenced to life …
Golf News & ToursWatch: Chez Reavie cashes in with the longest hole-…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection