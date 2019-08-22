Here's the final FedEx Cup prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy made a point during his Wednesday press conference on the eve of the Tour Championship to state that a tournament’s legacy is not built on prize money alone. In theory, he’s got a point; an event’s prestige can’t be “bought” if you will. It’s more organic than that. However, when the four-time major champion asks rhetorically whether anyone knows what the winner of the Masters wins, we think he’d be surprised with how many people can say $2 million without much prompting. (OK, $2,070,000 to be really specific.)

Perhaps players might not be focused on how much money is up for grabs at golf’s big events, but a good number of golf fans do, which brings us to the prize money breakdown for this week’s FedEx Cup finale, the Tour Championship. As part of the revamping of the format that’s being used to determine the one true winner of the event—adding the stroke-adjustment to players’ scores—the amount of money that will be up for grabs has changed, and we’ll let you guess which way it’s gone. Yep, up.

After 12 years of the FedEx Cup overall prize pool being a steady $35 million, with $10 million going to the winner, this year the numbers have jumped to $60 million and $15 million. The increase comes in part thanks to the trade-off of revamping the format for the Tour Championship, where, unlike in the past, there is no prize money paid out for the tournament.

Here then is the prize money breakdown that will go to each golfer in the final FedEx Cup standings. As with regular PGA Tour events, money will be split equally among players if there are ties for different places. Except of course for the No. 1 spot, where there will be a playoff among anyone tied for first, with the winner taking home the $15 million. Come Sunday, we'll update this with players’ names to let you know who took home how much in the last event of the 2018-’19 PGA Tour season.

Win: $15,000,000

2: $5,000,000

3: $4,000,000

4: $3,000,000

5: $2,500,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,300,000

8: $1,100,000

9: $950,000

10: $830,000

11: $750,000

12: $660,000

13: $660,000

14: $620,000

15: $595,000

16: $570,000

17: $550,000

18: $535,000

19: $520,000

20: $505,000

21: $490,000

22: $478,000

23: $466,000

24: $456,000

25: $445,000

26: $435,000

27: $425,000

28: $425,000

29: $405,000

30: $395,000

