Watch Brendan Steele get robbed of a hole-in-one—and a new car—in brutal fashion

In the midst of a fantastic round, Brendan Steele still was handed one of the worst breaks you'll see all week at the Honda Classic . Such is golf.

It's usually hard to complain about a birdie, but one wouldn't blame Brendan if he felt that way after what happened to him on the 15th hole at PGA National on Friday. Steele struck a pure tee shot that never left the flag, landed a few paces short of the hole, and seemed to be rolling right into the cup—until a brutal horseshoe lipout. Watch—and cringe:

How in the world did that stay out?! Even when yielding a rare birdie, the Bear Trap still finds a way to beat you down. Amazing.

And as NBC/Golf Channel's Dan Hicks noted, adding salt to the wound was the fact an ace would have earned Steele a new Honda. Ouch. On the bright side, the birdie gave Steele a two-shot cushion late in the second round. And if he can maintain that lead come Sunday evening, the $1.2 million winner's check would cover a stable of Hondas.

