Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

By
an hour ago

Lost in the chaos of the beginning of football season has been an absolutely wild run to the finish of Major League Baseball's regular season. It's only going to get crazier in the final few weeks leading into the playoffs, but Friday night may have been peak-crazyness on the diamond.

On a night full of ridiculous moments, one stood out in particular, and it happened in the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, down 3-2, Nats center fielder Michael Taylor stepped to the plate and ripped what appeared to be a routine line drive to center field. Philles center fielder Odubel Herrera's misjudgment of the ball made it anything but routine:

Thanks to Herrera, Taylor's frozen rope went from an out to an inside-the-park grand slam, which hasn't occurred since Aaron Altherr did it in September of 2015. It gets crazier... Altherr did it for the Phillies, against the Nationals! Can't make this stuff up. Taylor's is the 226th inside-the-park grand slam in MLB history, and still might not be the craziest inside-the-parker we've seen this season.

RELATED: This Phillies fan brings new meaning to drinking one's pain away

