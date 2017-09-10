Walker Cup2 hours ago

Walker Cup 2017: Day 2 Foursomes and Singles Pairings

Pairings and tee times for Sunday’s foursomes and singles matches at the 46th Walker Cup Match at the 7,397-yard, par-70 Los Angeles Country Club (North Course). GB&I is attempting to retain the cup after winning in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Morning Foursomes
7:15 a.m. – Connor Syme and Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Norman Xiong and Collin Morikawa, USA
7:30 a.m. – Jack Singh Brar and Scott Gregory, GB&I vs. Braden Thornberry and Doc Redman, USA
7:45 a.m. – David Boote and Jack Davidson, GB&I vs. Will Zalatoris and Cameron Champ, USA
8 a.m. – Matthew Jordan and Robert MacIntyre, GB&I vs. Doug Ghim and Maverick McNealy, USA

Afternoon Singles
12:30 p.m. – Jack Singh Brar, GB&I vs. Stewart Hagestad, USA
12:40 p.m. – Scott Gregory, GB&I vs. Norman Xiong, USA
12:50 p.m. – Connor Syme, GB&I vs. Scottie Scheffler, USA
1 p.m. – Harry Ellis, GB&I vs. Collin Morikawa, USA
1:10 p.m. – Paul McBride, GB&I vs. Braden Thornberry, USA
1:20 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, GB&I vs. Doug Ghim, USA
1:30 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, GB&I vs. Cameron Champ, USA
1:40 p.m. – Jack Davidson, GB&I vs. Will Zalatoris, USA
1:50 p.m. – David Boote, GB&I vs. Doc Redman, USA
2 p.m. – Alfie Plant, GB&I vs. Maverick McNealy, USA

