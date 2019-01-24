Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

Holddddd everything. The phone, the door, the horses, whatever. And while you're at it, stop the presses too, because it looks like Jeff Bridges—AKA Jeff Lebowski, AKA The Dude, AKA His Dudeness, AKA El Duderino—has something to say...and it could be huge.

Now, we're no Hollywood insider, but if it looks like a Big Lebowski sequel and talks like a Big Lebowski sequel (and is big enough to warrant precious Super Bowl Sunday airtime), then maybe, just maybe, it's a Big Lebowski sequel. Other than obvious implications and soothing homages—from that Boho chic-pioneering cardigan to the tumbling tumbleweed—there's not a whole lot to go on, of course. Jeff Bridges nearly steps in some glass, stops, looks one way and then at the camera, offering a knowing chuckle to Twitter as much as anything. "2.3.19" then appears on the screen while Bob Dylan's "The Man in Me"—the same tune that scored the opening credits of The Big Lebowski over twenty years ago—rambles on in the background. Between the bright lights and red curbs, these things seems to be happening in LA, which tracks, as far as a sequel is concerned.

The way we see it, there's essentially three things this could be: A trailer for a long-overdue Big Lebowski sequel or spin-off (see above) / a big-budget announcement of Jeff Bridges as the new (and less homophobic) Oscars host / one of those icky, high-concept Super Bowl commercials that uses the clout of comedy royalty to drum up interest in a credit card or something (see Jerry Seinfeld ). The former seems to good to be true, the latter too disappointing to consider, and the middle unlikely, as ABC probably won't be buying multi-million-dollar ad-time for the Oscars on CBS. So where does that leave us? Well, if the internet is any indication, in hit-and-hope mode, as always: