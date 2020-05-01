Trending
5 Star Lunch

Vince McMahon's daily meal is one of the more absurd food creations you'll ever hear

By
3 hours ago

I'm no WWE expert, far from it, but I am an expert in reading the absolute ridiculous stories the internet has to offer about Vince McMahon. The term "nut job" was created solely with McMahon in mind, and I say that as a compliment. Apparently you're not allowed to sneeze around him. Apparently he used to have steroids delivered directly to his office, for himself and for Hulk Hogan. And apparently, he wrestles people on planes quite often, Ernie Els style. The list of tales, which are all likely exaggerated but still somewhat true, goes on and on.

RELATED: In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida

The latest and greatest McMahon story comes from comedian and host of "the No-Sports Report" podcast Jensen Karp, who wrote for WWE Raw for seven months in 2006. Karp was a recent guest on the popular "Pardon My Take" podcast, and the subject of his time writing for Raw came up. Karp explained that the job required a lot of travel, often on McMahon's private plane. First, host Dan Katz asked him if he ever sneezed in front of McMahon.

"No, but I saw people sneeze in front of him," said Karp, to which Katz jokingly replied, "they're dead?"

"Honestly, I wouldn't be shocked if they just came up into a river right now like the Undertaker, just pop up."

Karp then randomly brought up the meal McMahon ate every single day, and it's one of the more absurd food creations we've ever heard.

"He also ate steak sandwiches every day. Do you know that story? He eats these pieces of steak in a tortilla with ketchup every day. Every day. I never saw him eat anything else. Like skillet pieces."

What in god's name? If there were some eggs in it, or even some shredded cheese, this wouldn't sound so bad. A little breakfast taco action. But just straight up steak and ketchup wrapped in a tortilla is a psycho move. McMahon is a psycho though, so it makes perfect sense. Check out the clip from the podcast below:

Thanks to Reddit, I just found this old story of the time McMahon discovered what a burrito was, even though he was basically eating them every day:

You know how you know all these McMahon stories are true? Because they are literally too insane to make up.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pros Are Just Like Us

Shane Lowry's short game is juuuuust a tad bit rusty

20 minutes ago
Boss Moves

Michael Jordan reportedly turned down $100 million for two hours of work, is officially the...

2 hours ago
5 Star Lunch

Vince McMahon's daily meal is one of the more absurd food creations you'll ever hear

3 hours ago
Looking Fit

Will Ferrell crashes Seahawks Zoom meeting as Greg Olsen, still has his incredible skater's...

4 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The two things Phil Mickelson surprisingly hasn’t accomplished (besides win a...

5 hours ago
Things You Can't Unsee

Whatever you do, DON'T look at Shaq's quarantine feet

6 hours ago
Tall Tales

Real, fake or somewhere in between, this is the greatest baseball story ever told

April 30, 2020
Fails

Thomas Bjorn breaks glass door, proves that no one should hit golf balls indoors

April 30, 2020
Just Keep Swinging

Man whiffs seven straight times before hitting ball an inch, is in our thoughts and prayers

April 30, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

John Smoltz fondly recalls an all-time 18th hole collapse by an Atlanta Braves teammate

April 30, 2020
Breakups Are Hard

Boston mayor says he would have "looked the other way" on Tom Brady tossing balls in the park,...

April 30, 2020
Fails

This Janet Jackson Jeopardy whiff might be the worst response in game show history

April 30, 2020
Gambling

From Tiger Woods club twirls to Peyton Manning bombs, The Match has a Super Bowl-like list of...

April 29, 2020
Don't Play With Me Coach

7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan had an all-time reaction to being drafted

April 29, 2020
Pray 4 Jameis

The list of quarterbacks making more money than Jameis Winston next season is stunning

April 29, 2020
False Hope

Does this NCAA news mean NCAA Football is coming back? Probably not, but we can dream

April 29, 2020
Can't Keep An Old Dog Down

Want to feel old? Manny Ramirez is planning a baseball comeback . . . at 47

April 29, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls for first time since quarantine, is still

April 28, 2020
Related
The LoopShane Lowry's short game is juuuuust a tad bit rust…
Golf News & ToursScott Stallings was roasted for citing reasons tour…
The LoopMichael Jordan reportedly turned down $100 million …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved