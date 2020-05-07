Scheduling Firsts3 hours ago

Vijay Singh plans to do something he's surprisingly never done in his career when play resumes

Vijay Singh has shown little sign of slowing down for a man who celebrated his 57th birthday in February. Seriously, have you ever seen video of this guy working out? He's a total beast. But the man known for his tireless practice habits and packed tournament slate—in addition to those 34 PGA Tour titles and three majors, of course—is poised for a scheduling first in his Hall-of-Fame career when the golf season resumes.

Singh plans to play the first week of the proposed restart—just not on the PGA Tour. Or the PGA Tour Champions, where he's won an additional four times. Instead, it looks like he'll tee it up on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time ever. Thanks to Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, for bringing this to our attention:

The "Not exempt for current event" means Singh isn't in the field at that week's (June 11-14) Charles Schwab Challenge, the first event of the PGA Tour's proposed restart. Instead, Singh is on the Korn Ferry Challenge field list, which was obtained by French from a player in the tournament.

And no, we're not talking about Singh making his first Korn Ferry Tour start since it's been called the Korn Ferry Tour. This will be Singh's debut on the developmental circuit no matter the sponsor, because he managed to skip it entirely on his way to becoming one of the best players in golf history.

Singh won four European Tour titles before officially becoming a PGA Tour member in 1993. He won Rookie of the Year that season and never looked back.

So why play on the Korn Ferry Tour now? Clearly, a man who is fourth all-time on the PGA Tour money list doesn't need the cash. But like many golfers, he's likely looking forward to some competition. It also helps that the new event is practically in his backyard. The inaugural Korn Ferry Challenge is being played at TPC Sawgrass.

Considering there won't be spectators in attendance, Singh's decision won't draw anymore eyeballs to the event. But it's sure to raise some eyebrows from fellow tour pros.

