Web.com Tour Qualifying13 hours ago

Vegas shooting hero A.J. McInerney falls short at Web.com Q school after skipping PGA Tour event

By
Web.com Tour Q-School - Round Three
Keyur KhamarWINTER GARDEN, FL - DECEMBER 10: A.J. McInerney chips a shot to the 18th hole green of the Panther Lake Course during the third round of Web.com Tour Q-School at Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge on December 10, 2016 in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

A.J. McInerney was riding high just five days ago, a T-10 finish in his hometown PGA Tour event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, giving him a boost of confidence as the survivor of the tragic Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival chose Q school headed into second stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying school this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

But McInerney couldn’t keep the momentum going, shooting rounds of 71-75-70-73 to finish T-47 and fall six strokes short of advancing to the final stage. After finishing 97th on the Web.com Tour money list in 2017, he now will have to rely on sponsor’s exemptions and Monday qualifiers to compete on the PGA or Web.com Tours in the coming year.

Following his performance in Las Vegas, McInerney faced the tricky decision of whether to play in Texas as planned or use the spot that the top-10 at the Shriners earned him into this week’s PGA Tour event in Mexico. The 23-year-old UNLV grad, figuring it was the better path to locking up a tour card of any kind was the Q school route.

“I don’t know. I think that’s the best decision,” McInerney said. “But if I don’t play well in Mayakoba, then I don’t have anything next year. I’m going to second stage to at least have a job next year.”

RELATED: Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy advance to Web.com Tour Q School finals

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers and Patton Kizzire t…
Golf News & ToursShanshan Feng wins back to back, projected to becom…
Golf News & ToursSam Burns and Maverick McNealy are no longer unempl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection