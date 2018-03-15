Vegas makes Tiger Woods the Masters FAVORITE during his Thursday front nine at Bay Hill

For a second tournament in a row, Vegas adjusted Tiger Woods' Masters odds in the middle of his front nine. But there's not much more room for movement after this. Woods is now the tournament favorite.

RANKING: Our top 13 picks to win the 2018 Masters

That's right, following three birdies in his first seven holes on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational , Westgate Las Vegas Superbook officially made Woods the favorite (for now) to win next month's Masters. Check out the latest lines from Westgate's golf handicapper Jeff Sherman:

Woods, a four-time Masters champ, entered the week with the third-lowest odds (10/1), but he's now listed lower than Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who were previously co-favorites at 8/1. Westgate also made Woods a 6-to-1 favorite to win at Bay Hill this week.

Of course, part of this is probably Westgate looking to protect itself against a slew of Tiger bets. Still, without even five official PGA Tour starts under his belt, Tiger Woods is technically back to being the favorite to win the Masters. And it doesn't seem like much of a stretch. Remarkable.

RELATED: Track Tiger Woods at Bay Hill

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP