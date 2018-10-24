Vegas makes Aaron Rodgers the biggest underdog of his career against the Rams

Trending
After winning their first seven games to start the 2018 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have emerged as a clear favorite to win Super Bowl LIII. It's not surprising then they'd be favored big at home this week against the 3-2-1 Green Bay Packers, but the 9.5-point spread is noteworthy for their NFC foe.

According to BetDSI, this is the most lopsided line an Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay team has ever faced. And not surprisingly, this doesn't bode well for the two-time MVP considering the Packers are 0-7 since 2006 when they've been underdogs of at least a touchdown.

BetDSI is also offering prop bets on when the Rams will lose their first game of the season:

Week 8 (vs. Packers) +325 (Risk $100 to win $325)
Week 9 (at Saints) +150
Week 10 (vs. Seahawks) +650
Week 11 (vs. Chiefs) +350
Week 13 (at Lions) +750
Week 14 (at Bears) +400
Week 15 (vs. Eagles) +700
Week 16 (at Cardinals) +2000
Week 17 (vs. 49ers) +1500
No loss (16-0) +2500

At the 5-1 Saints? In Mexico City against the 6-1 Chiefs? Other than those final two games of the season, that's a pretty stout schedule.

And yeah, don't forget about Rodgers. After suffering a pretty nasty knee injury in an opening win against the Bears (Rodgers surprised everyone by coming back and leading a comeback), this could finally be the week he loses the brace he's been playing in. Not that it's kept him from being his usual productive self. Rodgers has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards in six games, while tossing 12 touchdowns against just one interception.

The Rams are a juggernaut, but still, Aaron Rodgers as a near double-digit dog? That's mighty tempting. . .

